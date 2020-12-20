James Azania, Lokoja

Gunmen have abducted the former chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Barrister Isaac Ekpa.

He was kidnapped on Friday around Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of the state.

The former council boss, said to be making preparations for his late father’s burial, it was gathered was abducted on his way to his hometown.

The kidnappers are said to be demanding 25 million ransom, but the family of the victim are negotiating to pay N1 million for his release.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Williams Ayah, confirmed the incident, saying a patrol team attached to the Ofu area discovered an abandoned car along the road in the Ochadamu area.

He said that on close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, indicating he may have been kidnapped.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edeh had directed men of the command to track the culprits and rescue the victim.