By James Azania, Lokoja

The Acting Eje Of Ankpa, Ankpa LGA, Kogi State, Alhaji Shaibu Usman has been kidnapped.

He was kidnapped on Friday around 5.30am while entering the mosque.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Ayuba Ede, said that the police have cordoned all entry and exit points into the state, with the view to rescuing the traditional ruler.

According to him, the kidnappers laid ambush at the mosque, and zoomed off with the traditional ruler to yet to be ascertained destination.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, said effort is on to secure the release of the traditional ruler.

“The state government is working with security agencies to ensure his release. The Kogi State government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

“The people of Ankpa should remain calm as government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to security of lives and property,” he stated.