The Kogi State Police Command, on Friday confirmed the abduction of a first class traditional ruler, Shaibu Usman.

Usman is currently the acting Eje of Ankpa, in Ankpa Local Government area of the state.

The traditional ruler was reportedly kidnapped at about 5:30am on Friday while entering the Mosque to observe his early morning prayers.

Although Usman abductors are yet to make any contact with the family, but the Kogi State police commissioner Ayuba Ede, who confirmed the incident, said the police have cordoned all entry and exit points into the state, with the view to rescuing the traditional ruler.

According to CP Edeh, the kidnappers laid ambushed at the mosque, and zoomed off immediately with the traditional ruler to a yet to be ascertained destination.

Kogi State information and communications commissioner Kingsley Fanwo said efforts are ongoing to ensure that the traditional ruler is rescued safely.

“The State Government is working with security agencies to ensure his release,” Fanwo said.

“The Kogi State Government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

“The people of Ankpa should remain calm as Government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to security of lives and property.”

