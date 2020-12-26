By Aliyu Dangida, Dutse

Barely 24 hours after the killing of two DCO’s in a gun battle with a gang of bandits in Garki LGA, gunmen have kidnapped a nursing mother and her one-month-old baby in Gujungu town of Taura local government area of Jigawa state.

The gunmen were said to have stormed the residence of one Alhaji Basiru Haruna and kidnapped his 23-year-old wife Habashiyya Haruna at about 2 am on Saturday.

The Police PRO in the State, SP Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed this to newsmen said that the incident was only reported after about 8 hours, making it difficult for the police to trace the kidnappers.

His words: “We received a report from one Alhaji Alasan Audu the father of the kidnapped victim telling us that his daughter Habashiya has been kidnapped around 2 am and that the husband who became scared ran into the bush until after 8 am.

Reporting late doesn’t help. How can the police rescue the victim when the criminals have been left for over 8 hours. People must learn to report to the police early. And for the husband to run away and leave his wife and baby behind, that creates a lot of doubts.”

“The success behind the abduction case of Alhaji Bronco who was kidnapped in Jahun and released the same day was as a result of reporting early. So, please I call on the general public to report incidents immediately.” He added.

Sunday Vanguard reports that kidnappers have been giving sleepless nights to some communities in Jigawa state on weekly basis, with emphasis to business class and politicians. They abduct their wives, daughters or parents until a ransom is paid.

In the last two weeks, about four cases of kidnapping were recorded in Jigawa state and in the cause of rescuing the victims, a DPO, two DCO’s were killed and one police officer injured in a gun battle with the bandits.

