Man still held as abductors release wife, daughter in Anambra



Tejumade Babalola, a sister to Oyo State Deputy Majority Leader at the House of Assembly, Sunkanmi Babalola, has been kidnapped in Ibadan. Tejumade was abducted at Monatan area of Ibadan on Monday while returning home from her shop.







It was gathered that the victim was on a commercial motorcycle when the gunmen in a vehicle double-crossed them, shot sporadically into the air and forced her into their car.







A family member, who pleaded for anonymity, said the kidnappers had reached out to the family and demanded N20 million ransom for her release. He added that efforts were in progress to secure her release, which could not be disclosed publicly.







Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, when contacted yesterday, said he was not aware of the incident as it was not reported to the police.







“I am not aware of the incident. It has not been reported to the police. You know that there is no way they can report to the police because the police station in the area has been burnt.”







But the victim’s brother, Babalola, when contacted, confirmed the abduction of his sister.







Babalola said three men in a Toyota car kidnapped his sister on Monday night.







“It is true. I was not there when the incident happened. They called me and they told me that three gunmen kidnapped my sister. They forced her into the waiting car, a Toyota car, with ash colour.”

MEANWHILE, tension has heightened in Anambra State following the kidnap of a man, his wife and daughter on Tuesday night on Enugu-Agidi-Nawgu road, in Dunukofia Local Government Area.







It was gathered that the woman and her daughter were, however, released at 3:00a.m. on Wednesday, while the man is still being held.







President-General of Enugu-Agidi community, Mr Ndubuisi Obijiofor, confirming the incident, said the victims were taken into the bush after the hoodlums shot sporadically into the air.







Police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident. He said a distress call was received in the area and a team of Rapid Response Squad was sent there.

