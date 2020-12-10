Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

No fewer than 16 indigenes of Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State have been killed by gunmen along Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

A source in Dambatta council, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the victims, all males, died on Tuesday when the gunmen shot the tyre of the vehicle (a bus) that was conveying them from Abuja back to Kano.

The source said the action of the gunmen resulted in the accident leading to the death of the persons.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, on Thursday, confirmed the killing of the indigenes in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar to the families of the deceased.

The governor described the news of the incident as devastating and frustrating.

The statement read: “We were shocked with the bad news of the death of 16 Dambatta indigenes on Abuja-Kaduna Highway, who were travelling from Abuja to Kano, as a result of an attack from unidentified gunmen. The news is devastating and frustrating.

“May Allah accept their martyrdom and may He punish all the perpetrators of this heinous act. There is nothing more shocking than this,” the governor lamented.

He urged people to pray fervently for the reposed their souls and prayed that “May Allah give their families the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Kano State. I am condoling with the families of the deceased and the people of Dambatta Local Government, over this tragedy.

“May Allah forgive all their wrongdoings and reward their good deeds,” Ganduje added.

