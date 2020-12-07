By Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

Leader of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps in Ndokwa West Local Government of Delta State Austine Chinua-Emu was killed at the weekend.

He was 38.

Chinua-Emu, a father of three, was allegedly shot about 7.30pm on Saturday while returning from a meeting in Kwale.

The Nation learnt the deceased was invited to Kwale by a top politician while another group of youths, allegedly belonging to the Black Axe cult, were also scheduled to meet the politician at the same time.

It is unclear why Chinua-Emu was murdered.

Sources said the deceased helped to stop the atrocities of rival cult groups trying to outwit one another. They said Chinua-Emu would be remembered for his resilience and commitment to service.

“Former Commissioner representing Ndokwa west in the Board of DESOPADEC invited Chinua-Emu for a meeting at his house, unknown to the deceased that the same man was hosting some cultists.

“More than 60 members of the Black Axe were at the meeting. But as Chinua-Emu drove out after the meeting, the cultists shot him.” the sources said.

An industrialist and Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation (TAF), Chief Tony Amechi, said it is unfortunate that our ‘supposedly productive generation’ are killing each other while sensible youths elsewhere were working to better their tomorrow.”

Amechi urged the police and political leaders to arrest the culprits and prosecute them.

Police spokesman Onome Onovwakpoyeya said investigation has begun.

In a post on Sunday on a social media, Commissioner of Police Hafiz Inuwa condemned the killing and appealed for calm.

Inuwa wrote: “ I write to express my deepest condolences on the death of Austine. He was with me in my office till Friday evening and we planned to meet this week again. We laughed and had fruitful discussions that day before enemies of the state snuffed life out of him yesterday.

“Please nobody should take the law into his/her hands. I assure you that those who murdered our friend and working colleague will know no peace until they are arrested, investigated and eventually charged to court. Austine deserves justice and those who perpetrated the act must be brought to justice.”