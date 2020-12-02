Breaking News

Gunmen Kill Assistant Commissioner Of Police In Calabar

The Police Command in Cross River State has confirmed the murder of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Egbe Edum, by gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday in Calabar.

Edum before his murder was the Borno State Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Speaking with Channels Television in Calabar, the police spokesperson, Irene Ugbe, said the ACP came to Calabar to see his family after being away for a very long time before the ugly event occurred.

The police spokesperson added that Edum was attacked while he was waiting for his wife to pick him up after his car broke down along the Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar.


