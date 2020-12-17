By Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have killed an unidentified bank customer along Evo Road, GRA Phase two, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It was learnt that the incident, which happened at about 3:30 pm caused panic among residents of the area.

The victim was in his Kia Optima car, with Abuja registration number KUJ-713 AR, Abuja, before he was killed by the gunmen, who shot him several times and injured another occupant of the vehicle.

It was gathered that the killers followed the victim from a new generation bank where he had gone to withdraw money.

Sources said though the bandits killed their victim, abandoned the cash and fled.

A Port Harcourt-based activist, Fyneface Dumnamene, condemned the murder and called on security agencies to investigate the incident.

Dumnamene, who is the leader of the Youth Advocacy Centre, said: “This kind of killing was gradually fading out of Rivers State and out of our polity.

“So, its resurgence speaks volumes and further exposes the level of insecurity across the country. This is condemnable irrespective of the level of provocation.

“I urge citizens to use legal means including the courts to seek redress when provoked other than resorting to the outright assassination and other forms of brutal expression of anger.”

The Commissioner of Police in the State, Joseph Mukan, who confirmed the development, said the victim was trailed from a bank where he went to withdraw an undisclosed amount of money.

Mukan said: “The criminals followed the victim from a bank where he went to withdraw money. While they were chasing him he lost control of the steering and ran into a ditch.

“The criminals met him there and killed him. They did not take the money he withdrew. They were two people in the car when the incident happened. The other person sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment.

“At the moment we have recovered the corpse of the victim and his car. We have commenced an investigation to get the killers. We have gone to the bank to get footage of the outside CCTV camera that may have captured outside of the bank.”