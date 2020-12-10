Gunmen shot and killed a female journalist and her driver in eastern Afghanistan early Thursday,10 December, abcNews reports.

Prominent Afghan figures including journalists, clerics, politicians and rights activists have been killed in recent months.

The attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand’s car soon after she left her house in the eastern Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor.

No one has claimed responsibility, but an Islamic state affiliate is headquartered in eastern Afghanistan and has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan, the Taliban also operate in the area.

In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

The murder of Maiwand, who was in her 20s, comes just weeks after radio liberty reporter Aliyas Dayee was killed in a car bomb attack in Lashkar Gah.

Human rights watch said Dayee had previously been threatened by the Taliban.

A former television presenter in Kabul, Yama Siawash, was killed in a similar car bomb attack near his home last month, no group has so far claimed these murders

Afghan forces are battling an increase in violence in the country, much of it unleashed by the Taliban as they attempt to gain leverage in peace talks in Qatar, which opened in September.

The international press freedom group reporters without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists.

