Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Unknown gunmen have attacked and killed four (4) Persons in a settlement called Tse-Angbande in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue on Friday night.

Seven (7) other persons were reportedly injured and are receiving treatment at Benue State University Teaching Hospital in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

The Nation gathered that those killed in the night attack which occurred at about 11 pm on Friday are Timothy Emberga Akwa, Innocent Akwa, Terhemba Emberga Akwa, and an in-law identified as Orban.

An investigation by The Nation revealed the killings which came in form of guerrilla attack is the second in two weeks

On Saturday morning, Governor Samuel Ortom cut short his trip to his country home in Gbajimba, Guma local government, and visited the scene of the attack and killings.

While addressing the people, Governor Ortom condemned the killings and called on security agencies to go after the killers.

The governor assured the people that security has been beefed up to ensure 24 hours vigilance in the affected area to prevent a reoccurrence of the ugly development and urged people of the affected communities to cooperate with security operatives.

While addressing the people at Adaka, the governor stated that enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state must continue.