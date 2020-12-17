We won’t submit to terrorists, Ortom vows

Gunmen have again attacked Agbougul Community in Makurdi Council of Benue State, killing a lawyer, Moses Udam; his wife, and a blind septuagenarian, Nyikor Mazugu, in their homes.

When The Guardian, on the entourage of Governor Samuel Ortom, visited the scene of the incident yesterday morning, locals disclosed that the bandits also vandalised two vehicles belonging to the lawyer and his wife and left two sons of the septuagenarian with severe gunshot wounds.

It was gathered that the tragedy occurred about 11.45 pm when Mr. Udam and his family had just retired to their rooms after the celebration of his birthday. The attackers reportedly took away their phones and other valuables.

MEANWHILE, Governor Ortom has vowed that Benue, under his watch, will not succumb to attacks by terrorists whether they are jihadists or herders whose sole target is the occupation of the state and destruction of life and property.

He stated that the pattern of the attack, barely four days after a similar incident at Tse-Angbande, was unfortunate and bore the handwriting of mindless jihadists who were out to overrun the state.

Viewing the attacks on his people as a grand plan to whittle down the operations of Livestock Guards and Agro Rangers, the governor noted that developed climes globally with a higher number of cattle compared to Nigeria had no cases of conflicts between herders and farmers, due to ranching, which is also being practised in Benue.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack but said it claimed only two lives, with one other receiving treatment at Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH).

When contacted, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Gen. Adeyemi Yekini, said his troops were already in the area.

“We have stabilised the area and everywhere is now calm. However, you can get further details from the Defence Headquarters Media Operations on the incident,” he said.