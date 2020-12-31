Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba and Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

GUNMEN on Wednesday killed a generator mechanic, Kelvin Asaboro.

The incident, which occurred at Uduerhe Street, near the palace of the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, HRM Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III, caused unrest, as youths made bonfire to protest rising insecurity in Ughelli town.

The Nation learnt the hoodlums also shot four other persons during the robbery.

It was gathered that the gunmen trailed a traveller from Otovwodo motor park axis to the area, robbed and shot the victim (traveller), before they killed the generator mechanic and injured others.

A youth, who identified himself as Kpabor, said there were no security operatives on ground to arrest the gunmen.

However, a community leader simply identified as Shokare calmed frayed nerves.Police spokesman DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, it’s true.”

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed two persons at Luubara community in Khana Local Government of Rivers State.

A member of the community, Barry Nwibani, who broke the news to reporters in Port Harcourt, said the incident occurred at a drinking joint about 8pm.

He said two of the victims, who he identified as Timothy Baridapdo and Bariyaa, died immediately, while two women, who sustained gunshot injuries, were taken to hospital by police officers from Bori Divisional Station.

Command spokesman Nnamdi Omoni could not confirm the incident.

He said he was yet to receive report from the area.