Gunmen kill mobile policeman, disappear with rifle

The Delta   state Police command has confirmed the death of a mobile Policeman allegedly shot dead by suspected armed robbers   on Jakpa road , Uvwie local   government area yesterday.

The command’s spokesperson, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP, Onome Onovwakpoyeya told  Vanguard on phone that she received information on the death, adding that details were still hazy.

“ I am aware that a Mobile Police man was shot dead   on Jakpa road. But I don’t have further details on the sad incident “, she said.

Vanguard gathered that   the   killers disappeared with the AK 47 riffle of the   Mobile Policeman after   they confirmed he was dead.

It was not clear what the Mobile Policeman was doing in the area. But residents suspected he accompanied somebody who came for shopping at a store near where he was shot dead.

