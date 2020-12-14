Bandits

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen have again struck killing a farmer in Jibia Local government area of Katsina State, Bashir Mandela Jibiya and kidnapped three others including two women.

The attack was coming barely 24 hours after the attack on boarding school students at Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State and President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to his hometown, Daura for a week-long private visit.

It was gathered that the gunmen struck in a three different attacks carried out in between Saturday and Sunday.

A source in the area said in the first attack on Saturday, a farmer was killed and the two other attacks were carried out on commuters on Sunday along Batsari and Jibia road on their way to a weekly market.

ALSO READ: Our security in our own hands

According to the source, “This morning (Sunday), a Golf Volkswagen driver, Hassan Yardaji and two of his passengers (yet to be identified women) were kidnapped.

“The other attack were victims in another vehicle who managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“Earlier on Saturday, a farmer identified as Bashir Mandela Jibiya was killed,” the source said.

Effort to reach the spokesperson of Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah failed as he didn’t respond to call put to his phone number.

Vanguard News Nigeria