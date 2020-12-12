Some gunmen on Friday killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Fatai Aborode.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Aborode was killed near his farm in Igangan town Friday evening.

The politician contested the House of Representatives election on the platform of Accord Party in 2015. He recently left the Accord Party and joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Mr Aborode, who was the Chief Executive Officer, Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited, was killed near his farm, along Apodun village in Iganagan.

He was killed while reportedly leaving his farm around 4 p.m. on Friday in the company of his manager on a motorcycle.

The manager, however, escaped during the attack.

Mr Aborode was being taken to a hospital in Igboora town when he died.

Already farmers and politicians in Oyo are blaming the murder on armed herdsmen who have terrorised farmers in several communities in Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the murder occurred less than 24 hours after an agriculture stakeholders meeting was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, in respect of the recurrent attacks by armed herdsmen in the state.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident.

Mr Fadeyi said Mr Aborode was pronounced dead at Olugbon hospital.

“At about 1750 hrs of 11/12/2020, along Apodun road Igangan, one Alh Fatai Aborode ‘m’ of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen, the victim was rushed to Olugbon hospital Igboora where he was confirmed dead.

“Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants,” he said.