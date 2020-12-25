By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has confirmed that three policemen and two civilian have been killed at the residence of Chairman of Katsina Ala Local Government Council, Alfred Atera , in Katsina Ala town, Benue State on Thursday morning by unknown gunmen.

The policemen were said to be guarding the residence of the council chairman located after Katsina Ala Central Primary School, in Katsina Ala town.

Katsina Ala town is the headquarters of Sankera geo-political bloc, comprising Ukum, Logo and Katsina Ala, in Benue North West Senatorial zone.

The local government had been under the control of local militias until Governor Samuel Ortom granted amnesty to the restive youths.

The Nation gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the council chairman in the early hours of Thursday and opened fire at the policemen who were on guard killing them at the spot.

They also killed two other security men on duty bringing the total number of people killed at the house to five.