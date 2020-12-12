[FILES] Gunmen. Photo; ANADOLUAGENCY

The Police have confirmed the murder of Dr Fatai Aborode, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, by unknown gunmen.

Aborode was allegedly killed in his farm along Apodun road, Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident in a text message sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.

NAN gathered that the PDP chieftain was the Chief Executive Officer of Kunfayakun Green Treasures Limited.

The PPRO confirmed that the deceased was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen at about 5.50 p.m.

“At about 1750 hrs of 11/12/2020, along Apodun road Igangan, one Alh Fatal Aborode ‘m’ of Igangan, was robbed and shot by four unknown gunmen.

“The victim was rushed to Olugbon hospital, Igboora where he was confirmed dead.

“Effort is on to arrest the fleeing assailants,’’ the statement read in part.



NAN gathered that the deceased, along with his manager, was attacked when they were returning home.

The manager escaped gunshots as he reportedly fled the scene when the gunmen attacked.

NAN recalled that Aborode was the House of Reps candidate under the platform of Accord Party in 2015.

He, however, defected to PDP recently.

