Armed men, on Wednesday evening, attacked a military checkpoint in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing two naval staff of the Nigerian Navy, throwing the community into turmoil.

According to reliable sources, the Navy officers were attacked at about 7 pm on Wednesday at the checkpoint in Okene while resuming duty.

The development has been confirmed in a statement by the chairman of the Okene Local Government Area Council, Abdulmumin Muhammad.

According to the statement which was issued through the office of the Special Adviser to the chairman, the Navy officers were five in number and were resuming for duty as at the time of the attack.

“Two officers have been confirmed dead and two were injured and currently receiving treatment in hospital. One officer escaped unhurt.”

The team of five soldiers were attacked by the gunmen just as they were resuming for duty at the checkpoint axis of the local government.

The attack on the naval officers in Okene comes just 48 hours after a 70-year-old Journalist, Mr Mike Ndu, from Ogbunike, Oyi local government area of Anambra State was abducted alongside other passengers in the area.

It was gathered that the septuagenarian, at 7:20 am on Monday, boarded a Wazobia commercial bus at Onitsha, to visit his sick wife at Abuja, however, bandits in the Okene area of the Kogi State diverted the vehicle.

