Gunmen, in the early hours of Wednesday, stormed Unguwar Amsharu in Minjibir Local Government of Kano State, HumAngle is reporting.

Minjibir Local Government Area is reported to be one of the tourist communities in North-West Nigeria and is 32klometre to the east of the Kano capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the community at about 2 am and began terrorizing the people and shooting sporadically. An official police vehicle was also said to have been set ablaze during the attack.

Residents also reported that a wealthy and popular man in the community, Alhaji Abdullahi Kalos, was abducted during the operation.

A resident of the community, Baffa Yusuf, who spoke to a reporter said:

“They stormed Unguwar Amsharu in the early morning shooting everywhere and terrorised the people”.

“ Police arrived in time and engaged in a gunfight with them but the group overpowered the security and burnt their vehicle.”

“They later kidnapped Alhaji Abdullahi Kalos.

The Kano State Police Command Spokesperson has said an official report has not been received but an investigation will commence immediately.

This invasion by gunmen comes barely two days after Roggo Local Government Area was attacked, leaving a vehicle belonging to a vigilante group burnt and the wife of a businessman in the community kidnapped.

Minjibir LGA experienced a similar attack in 2013 where over 30 armed men invaded the area and attacked a police station.

