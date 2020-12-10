Two businessmen have been shot dead after gunmen invaded Igbe-Lara community, in Igbogbo-Bayeku Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

According to reports, the men were gunned down on Sunday, December 6, 2020. It was gathered that the gunmen numbering about 15 were armed with sophisticated weapons and started their shooting spree immediately they stormed the Igbe-Lara bus stop at about 4:00 pm.

While a yet-to-be-identified victim was shot in front of Dre Bar, a leisure centre; another victim identified as Olanrewaju Olamiposi Omobolaji, aka Excel, was gunned down inside a pub, Garden Bar.

While speaking to The Punch, a resident of the community said besides the two businessmen who were killed, other residents sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment.

“The assailants stormed the area in two vehicles and shot continuously. A lot of people were wounded and two businessmen were killed at different locations. The people who perpetrated the crime were about 15 in number,” the resident said.

“They came with sophisticated weapons. There was no sign that they had a target because the moment they got to the Igbe- Lara Junction, they opened fire and kept shooting as they entered into the inner street leading to the Garden Bar. While shooting, they drove past the bar and went down the road,

“It was when they were returning that they shot one of the customers, Olanrewaju Omobolaji, in the head inside the Garden Bar. He died on the spot. Later, we gathered that another man who sold dogs close to the Dre Bar, on the Igbe- Ginti Road, was also shot dead at the front of the bar,” he added.

See graphic photo below:

