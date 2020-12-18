In the early hours of Friday, gunmen invaded a mosque in Kogi State and kidnapped a first-class monarch, Alhaji Shaibu Usman.

According to reports, Alh. Usman who is from the eastern part of Kogi State was kidnapped inside the mosque at about 5:30 am while he was about to observed Zubihi prayers.

A source who spoke to newsmen said the kidnappers numbering about five and fully armed stormed the mosque and dragged the acting first-class Chief in the presence of other worshipers that could not resist the gunmen.

Till this time, his family and subjects are yet to make any contact with the family.

Confirming the development to newsmen in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edeh, said all entry and exit points of the state have been surrounded by the who look forward to rescuing the Traditional Ruler.

CP Edeh said the kidnappers laid ambush on the mosque and zoomed off with the Traditional Ruler to a yet to be ascertained destination.

Similarly, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, said efforts are on to ensure that the traditional ruler is secured safely.

“The state government is working with security agencies to ensure his release.

“The Kogi State government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

“The people of Ankpa should remain calm as the government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to the security of lives and property,” the Commissioner said.

Like this: Like Loading...