DEAR Ma, although I’m a boy, I love the articles you write and can’t wait to read them every Saturday! May God bless and reward you!

Kunle

Dear Aunty Temilolu,

100% truth, I am a living witness of your massive preaching on sexual purity! Since I made a covenant with God to remain chaste till my wedding night, God has transformed my life in all ramification with great blessings and happiness. You know how hard it is for a graduate even with good results and skills to get a good job in Nigeria least of all an undergraduate. I am a student working in a reputable company in Nigeria. I got the job in my 4th year during my I.T. immediately after making a vow to God that no man would touch me again till my wedding night. I’m currently in my 5th year in the university doing well in the company, performing excellently well in my academics and above all supporting my parents financially! People often ask how I’m able to joggle working and studying but I tell you God has been my strength and made it so easy for me. I have not lacked anything since I made that vow of celibacy till marriage. People love, admire and respect me a lot, my physical beauty increases daily with more wisdom and knowledge added to it ma! I can’t say all here but I’m trying to prove your assertions on sexual purity are VERY CORRECT! God is so merciful to mankind if we can stay committed to Him. May God bless you beyond your wildest dreams and continue to use you for humanity till Jesus comes! I love you ma!

Miss Chizoba

Awww…my sweet Chi…I’m so touched by your testimony! May you remain blessed forever more! The God whom you choose to follow will never disappoint you in Jesus name!

My very dear brothers,

I’d like you to Google search the 1st part of this article. Believe me, if only you could brace up and dare to stand out of the pack of immoral youth scattered all over the world, you would be pleasantly surprised at how your life and destiny would suddenly receive an upsurge! The transformation and glory would be so glaring such that people would not stop asking you what happened. I know what I’m talking about! Perhaps I should convince you more. Here are some reasons you should abstain from every ungodly sex including masturbation, pornography, homosexuality, bestiality etc.

Freedom from unwanted pregnancy/Abortion, STDs, Multiple Heartbreaks/depression etc. Freedom from transference of spirits from multiple sex partners which disintegrates and pollutes one’s life and could actually destroy it. Freedom from ungodly soul ties which could redesign your life. Freedom from choice of an entirely wrong or inappropriate marriage partner. Freedom from satanic diversion of your priceless virtues/what God has deposited in you to make you comfortable/shine in life. Sexual Purity illuminates your soul and makes you Spiritually-Intelligent. Sexual Purity could make you exceptionally brilliant because your soul is carrying a huge dose of God who knows all things. Sexual Purity attracts goodness into your life because you are not bombarded by demons which flow from one sexual partner to the other. Sexual Purity helps you retain spiritual strength needed to confront life’s battles and navigate your way through! Sexual Purity makes you a power generator and too hot for the devil to handle!

And most importantly- righteousness exalts while sin is a reproach! You just never can tell the type of destiny you carry and what it would require to manifest. Imagine if biblical Joseph had danced to Mrs. Potiphar’s tune, would he have become a prime minister in a foreign land at age 30 even after he was sold into slavery? Who knows what your sexual purity could fetch you? Just like Chizoba mentioned above, God is so merciful, there’s nothing He can’t do for whoever has a change of heart and besides believe me, if you preserve your virginity till marriage, You’re preserving your life and armoring yourself for an uncertain future!

If you have long been engaging in premarital sex and you are reading, it would be in your best interest to become a Secondary Virgin i.e. abstain from sex till you get married. You will be amazed at what could become of your life if you totally abstain and let God flush you and give you a spiritual over-hauling! Mark my words; you will experience a rebirth that will shock even you as your spirit would shine like sparkling crystal! I shall give you a few steps on how to go about this next Sunday God-willing!

