Gypsy Capital Limited, a leading consumer financial services provider in Nigeria, has introduced Consumer Credit, a loan product designed to address the urgent needs of customers who are salary earners.

A statement released by the retail lender said the new product allows salary earners to apply for loans up to N1 million and pay back over a 6-month period at a very competitive interest rate without need for collateral.

Commenting on the product, Ayodeji Mekuleyi, managing director cum chief executive officer, Gypsy Capital Limited, said the fintech is committed to empowering its customers to fund their urgent needs through trusted simple and smart solutions, within 24 hours.

READ ALSO: Zedcrest Capital to unveil asset mgt firm in 2020

“At Gypsy Capital, we have a commitment to help individuals achieve their personal goals through financial intermediation and that is why our offerings are designed to conveniently meet the financial needs of our customers.

“No matter what your personal goals may be, at Gypsy, we are invested in you, if you have the credible financial data.

“As a retail financial institution focused on digital finance services, we offer unsecured, easy and fast lending to Nigerians who can show a verifiable and stable means of repayment.

“Our loans are easily accessible through physical and digital channels, with structured tenures between 3- 6 months to suit our customer needs,” Mekuleyi said.

The company’s chief executive further posited that ‘Consumer Credit’ is one of its novel products tailored to the needs of its customers.

“The product is straightforward and more affordable than many other loan products in the market and we do not require any collateral from customers to be eligible to apply.

“All our customers need to apply for our loan is to visit our website: www.gypsycapital.com, create a free Gypsy Capital account, complete the application form and receive their money within 24hours, if eligible.”

Established on the 30th of July 2019, the retail lender headquartered at Landmark Towers, 5B Water Corporation Road, Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, has continued to blaze the trail by delivering unique and customer-focused services through investment and loan products accessible via physical and digital channels.

Vanguard News Nigeria