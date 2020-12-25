By Tajudeen Adebanjo

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has described the Hajj Savings Scheme as a welcome development which could not have come at a better time than now.

He said it would help cushion the effect of the Coronavirus on people’s economic challenges.

The governor spoke at the flagged off of the scheme for Southwest states at Ikeja.

The Scheme is a tripartite arrangement between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), States’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Ja’iz Bank designed to encourage intending pilgrims to save towards actualising their dreams of performing hajj.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu said the launch of the scheme reflected the spirit of oneness amongst all stakeholders and a demonstration of their commitment to key into the initiative and ensure the successful implementation.

While commending the management and staff of the NAHCON for finding Lagos state worthy of hosting the flag-off of the project for the Southwest Zone, the Governor assured the commission of the state government’s support to all its laudable initiatives aimed at improving the narratives of hajj operations in the country including the Hajj Savings Scheme.

He called on clerics to enjoin their followers to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols as the disease is still very much around and active.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi described the scheme as significant, being the first time since hajj operations began in Nigeria.

The scheme, he said, will ameliorate the financial burden experienced by intending pilgrims.

He added that the initiative will have positive impact on hajj administration and create an enabling environment for intending pilgrims to actualise their dream.

Elegushi implored the people to tap into the great opportunity provided by the scheme by registering with Ja’iz Bank PLC.

NAHCON Chairman Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan said the introduction of the scheme was one of the moves to achieve the desire of making hajj affordable for Nigerians.

Hassan added that the scheme was historic in the commission’s long walk towards self-financing.

This, he noted, that will reduce people’s burden on the scarce government resources.

“The resources can be utilised for provision of infrastructure and other social services in the country,” he said.