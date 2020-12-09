Halogen Group, a leading security firm, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nigerian Global Business Forum (NGBF) towards partnering with the forum for the provision of security services to all members of the forum from all parts of the world.

Through the partnership, NGBF, the official body that operates as an umbrella organisation for Nigerian Business Forums operating across the globe, seeks to leverage the strengths and deep experience of Halogen to foster sustainable protective services, risk advisory services and end-to-end safety for its members worldwide.

Speaking at the virtual memorandum signing ceremony that took place, leaders of both organizations, highlighted the strategic significance of the collaboration for Nigeria’s economic development, especially in view of the boost in confidence that ready access to Halogen’s security solutions brings to an increasing number of Nigerians in Diaspora, who nurse a deep desire to establish businesses in Nigeria but who are often dismayed by widely reported insecurities.

Wale Olaoye, Group CEO of Halogen, said the firm sew its involvement in the provision of a safety enabling framework for Nigerians from the Diaspora as a patriotic cause that stands to significantly strengthen Diaspora investor confidence.

Chairman of the board of NGBF, Prince Afolabi Andu and Princess Pamela Ogunwusi, president of Nigeria Irish Business Forum, who also graced the event, commended Halogen for its deep and diversified security offerings like physical security and mobility, cyber security and electronic remote surveillance, background check, investigations and security training.