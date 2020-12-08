A file photo of the logo of the Handball Federation of Nigeria.

The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) have released their programmes for the year 2021.

In the list of programmes and activities released by the Secretary-General of the federation, Maigidansanma Mohammed, the Prudent Energy Handball Premier 2021, which is the top tier handball league in Nigeria leads the list of activities for the year.

The league sustains the format of two phases, the first phase to hold in May in Abuja while the final phase will hold in Lagos sometime in October.

The Women National Handball team will also be busy. They will be representing the country at the 24th Women’s Seniors Africa Nations Cup in Cameroon from the 11th to the 20th of June 2021.

The Nation’s Cup for women, which was supposed to happen in August 2020, was postponed by the Confederation of Africa Handball because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The 36th African Clubs Championship for the Winners’ Cup will hold from March 31 to April 9 2021.

Meanwhile, the 2020 National Handball League Division One, which will see enable teams to gain promotion to the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League 2020 will hold in February while Sokoto state will host the National U12/15 Handball Championship in August.

Other competitions are the Granoller Cup Championship holding in Spain in July, Partille Cup International Championship holding in Sweden around June/July, the 6thNational Youth Games holding in Ilorin and the National Sports Festival which is expected to hold from January 3-18, 2020 in Edo State, amongst several others

The federation will also organise referees training/seminar in February, coaches seminar will be organised by the continental handball governing body CAHB and Seminar/Workshop for Nigeria Handball coaches in November 2021.