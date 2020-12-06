Daily News

HAPPENING NOW: PDP supporters storm INEC Yenagoa office to protect votes

Nwankpa Chijioke

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, supporters led by Honourable Oforji Oboku, Member Representing Yenagoa Constituency 1, Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Sunday stormed Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Headquarters in Yenagoa over rumours of alleged plan by opposition to disrupt the collation process of the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District Bye Election result.

