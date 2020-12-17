Daily News

HappeningNow: One faints, as Physically challenged persons protest in Abuja

Physically challenged persons from the Niger Delta region are currently protesting at the National Assembly.

One of the protesters, who stormed NASS complex, according to Punch fainted during the protest. As at the time of filling this report, efforts are being made to revive the yet to be identified protester.

They said they were being marginalized and neglected by their representatives in the National Assembly, noting that they were being denied their rights despite being educated.

