Music executive and special assistant to governor Ben Ayade on tourism, Ubi Franklin is speaking up on how life is, managing four different households due to his multiple baby mama situation.

The businessman cum blogger revealed that the exercise takes its toll of people in such situations.

Ubi Franklin who has 4 children with four different women including his ex-wife, actress, Lilian Esoro with whom he has a son, Jayden stated that the only joy from these type of circumstance is the children as they make you feel special. Every other thing including your finances and emotion suffers for it.

Ubi has a son, Shiloh with a South African, Nicole Siyo, another girl, Ariella with a Nigerian, Sandra Iheuwa and a daughter with another lady he simply refers to as Mama Zaneta.

Ubi started out in the entertainment industry working as an assistant to comedian, Julius Agwu before going on to work with another comedian, AY Makun and other artists. He then became a show promoter and subsequently became Iyanya’s manager. He soon set up Made Men Music Group (Triple MG) record label alongside Iyanaya, shortly before Iyanya’s hit song “Kukere” was released, In 2014, he expanded the label by signing on other artists like Tekno, Emma Nyra, and Selebobo,

Ubi a serial entrepreneur is a music artist manager who is also the MD/CEO of , Instant Apartment, an online platform that offers luxury apartments, Instant Pickup Logistics, an online service that offers instant home pickup and delivery of laundry, Instant Ryde, an online taxi service in his home town Calabar, Cross River state and Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Also a public speaker, Ubi in 2017, launched the ‘Ubi Franklin Startup fund’, a platform to fund existing business ideas and plans. Through the fund, he has supported several businesses in Nigeria with startup capital and funds.[15][16]