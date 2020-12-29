By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Vice President, Africa Industrial Global Union, Issa Aremu has said that the National Chairman of Labour Party Alhaji A Abdulsalam (Barde Paiko), was an astute politician who kept faith with Labour Party from formation to the end.

He said in a condolence message on Tuesday, that late Abdulsalam was a founding Secretary of the party and ended as the Chairman of the party.

“To his credit he together with Chief Dan Iwuanyanwu flagged off the governorship campaign of Adams Oshiomhole in Edo state in 2007. The alliance between the LP and ACN led to the victory of Comrade Adams in 2008.”

“LP also repeated the same feat in Ondo state Olusegun Mimiko won twice as LP governor in the state. LP remains one of the leading parties in Nigeria always on the ballot papers, thanks to Sallam’s perseverance and commitment.”

ALSO READ: Premier League records highest coronavirus cases since restart

” Comrade Issa Aremu owes his contest as LP Candidate in 2019 election in Kwara state to the late Chairman. He organized the primaries and campaigned selflessly. Sallam would definitely be missed in IPAC and the labour movement. He was the pioneer General Secretary of the NULGE. after trade union restructuring in 1978. May his soul rest in eternal rest! ”

“We Loved Alh A A. Salam beyond words and we shall be missing his exemplary leadership qualities, doggedness and above was a devoted Muslim. We pray that the Almighty Allah accept his soul and grant him Aljannat Firdausi.”

Also, Aremu said he received with sadness the sudden departure of comrade David Kolekile Sipunzi, the General Secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) of South Africa on Christmas Day 2020.

ALSO READ: Chairman Shiroro LGA in Niger impeached for alleged fraud

According to him, “fighters hardly say goodbye. But the death of Comrade David is a singular painful loss. Industrial Africa truly would miss a progressive and constructive voice in defence of workers’ rights and reindustrialization of our dear continent, Africa.”

“In 2015 he was a visible comrade matching on the street of Lagos for the beneficiation and value addition in industrial and mining sectors as part of the activities marking Africa Industrialization Day ( AID). He did not live on struggle alone. Principled and firm, he was nonetheless a bundle of humour and friendship. He easily fraternized and socialized. Never hard put with a heavy heart. He often slowed down to appreciate the lighter aspects of life. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria