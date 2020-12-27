Daily News

Health authorities launch massive cholera vaccination in northern Zambia

Health authorities launch massive cholera vaccination in northern ZambiaHealth authorities in northern Zambia on Saturday launched a massive oral cholera vaccination campaign aimed at containing the frequent outbreak of diarrhea disease in some districts.

The first round of vaccination campaign will be done in Nsama, one of the districts with high cholera incidences in which over 7,000 people will be captured, according to the state-run news agency, the Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS).

The National Cholera Elimination Coordinator Freddy Kapaya was quoted saying the first round would run for seven days and that the vaccine would be administered to people of all ages including children from the age of 12 months.

He added that “this will be followed by the second round which will run for 14 days.”

According to him, the vaccine will give protection for a period of three years.

The health ministry, he said, was concerned about the high-risk factor causing the disease in some districts.

