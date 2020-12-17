Britain’s Anthony Joshua (L) reacts to winning the fight against Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev (R) during their heavyweight world title boxing match at Wembley Arena in north west London on December 12, 2020. (Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE / POOL / AFP)

It looks as though all roads are finally leading Anthony Joshua versus Tyson Fury, writes givemesport.com.

The bout would prove to be one of the biggest in the history of British boxing and boxing in general if the two parties can come to an accord. As of right now, progress is positive with initial rumours slating the mega-bout for May.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed yesterday that he has had positive talks with team Fury and is confident the fight will go ahead next year.

With both fighters at the peak of their powers, it would be a colossal match-up, but Hearn believes his man may just have the edge.

Speaking to William Hill, Hearn spoke on the aspects of AJ’s technique that could earn him the win over the Gypsy King.

“Because he has the technical ability to mix it with one of the best technical heavyweights of our time in Tyson Fury, who is big, awkward and clever,” he started.

“But (Joshua) has the speed on the inside and the outside, he has the jab to match him, he has the fundamentals, but he also has the speed and power to go in there.

“I’m not a buyer of Tyson Fury’s power. I’m not saying he can’t punch, but it’s not like this is a devastating puncher that’s been bojo-ing people out of the ring for years and years.

“Someone messaged me earlier on Instagram, saying: ‘Tyson Fury is going to knock Anthony Joshua spark out.’ I said: ‘When was the last time Fury knocked anyone spark out or had them gone?’

“Probably (Steve) Cunningham? But when was that – six or seven years ago?

“I think under (trainer) SugarHill (Steward), he’s working a lot better on his power and aggression, so he’s dangerous.

“But for me, AJ has the speed and the power to get on the inside – and you have to get hold of him and that’s very difficult.”

