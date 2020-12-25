Staffers of Henkel Nigeria have used the opportunity of the United Nations International Volunteering Day to visit two orphanages in Ibadan, Oyo State – His Heritage Home and Tabitha Home.







The visits were in line with the firm’s recognition and support of voluntary employee engagement in its host communities. Detergents, food materials, groceries and stationeries were donated to the children’s homes.







Mr Aliyu Jibril, Human Resources Manager, who represented the Managing Director, Mr Rajat Kapur, said: “This year has been really tough for many Nigerians. Beyond the need to engage with our neighbours, Christmas is all about giving, hence, we have a responsibility to show how much we care for the most vulnerable among us, which are children. By helping put smiles on their faces, we believe we are making a difference in their lives and giving them a reason to hope for a better tomorrow.”







Responding, Temilooluwa Moronkeji, Chief Executive Officer of His Heritage Homes, thanked the management of Henkel Nigeria for the gesture. According to her, the gifts would go a long way to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and harsh economy.







While receiving the gifts on behalf of Tabitha Home, the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Febishola Okonkwo, expressed appreciation, describing the donation as a timely intervention.

