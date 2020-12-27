Henry S. Anaege is a licensed Real estate professional in the United States with a great passion for African real estate. He went on to become a broker/managing partner in a real estate development start up that grew into multi billionaire company in Africa in a short span of 3 years an accomplishment that he is most proud of.

Tenacious and highly optimistic, He strongly believes in philanthropy, African heritage and the course to changing the narrative/ perception of Nigerians in diaspora about Nigeria and Africa at large through innovative business ideas and leveraging technology.

In this interview with Yetunde Oladeind e, the certified International and Luxury Real Estate expert with Bachelors degree in Linguistics from the University of Lagos takes you into his world, achievements, inspiration and touching lives.

WHAT inspired your interest in the Real Estate Business?

My father was a serial entrepreneur, watching him fail and succeed in various business ventures gave me an early exposure to entrepreneurship. However, I got into real estate because I wanted a business that allows me to help people and spend more time with my loved ones. Real estate is flexible in nature and one of the surest path to creating financial freedom which in turn enables me to empower those in need through education and empowerment programs. This is done in different ways especially in the Western African communities with very high levels of poverty and lack of basic amenities.

What has been your experience working in Diaspora?

It has been a wonderful experience doing real estate in the United States. I must say that it’s a lot different from what’s obtainable back home in Nigeria. There are structures, more favorable government policies and assistance.

Nevertheless, I strongly believe that with the new government’s interest in the real estate sector especially in Lagos state which is our primary market area for now, there will be massive changes coming soon.

Let’s compare the experience outside the country with what we have in Nigeria?

I will rather not compare because you can only compare what is similar but in this case the difference is glaring and unless something tangible is done in the sector back home as the current government is promising, then it will take even a longer time to begin to compare.

The major problem in the Nigerian Real Estate Sector is lack of structure and little government presence. If this must change, the government will have to play a huge role to aid the growth as the current progress thus far is driven by private sector. This is heavily threatened by the numerous infrastructural challenges and government inactions limiting external investors from coming into the sector.

Tell us about some of the memorable moments in your life and career?

My life and career hasn’t been all smooth, I have experienced huge setbacks and disappointments just like most entrepreneurs do but one thing for sure is each set back or disappointment comes with an equal opportunity for greater heights. One of my memorable experiences is joining an African real estate start up and growing it into a multibillionaire company in a short span of 3 years.

What are some of the challenges?

Like every other sector it has challenges that must be tackled. I would therefore say that the African real estate sector is lacking hugely in terms of technological infrastructures amongst other things.

What advice do you have for young people who want to come into the profession?

It is a very interesting sector and I would advice young people who want to come into the sector to be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle.”

Tell us about your role models, people you admire?

I have a lot of people I admire in the real estate and business world. I admire my late father Chief Alphonsus Anaege, Tony Elumelu Group Chaiman UBA, Grant Cardone (American Real Estate mogul) MR Jay Morrison, Robert Kayasoki, Femi Otedola and many more.

What are some of the principles that guide what you do?

For the principles that guide what I do, I always put God first in whatever I do, then my family comes next and then my business.

What are some of the things that you wouldli ke to do in future?

I will like to open a real estate school ,this will provide a great opportunity for proper education for those aspiring to go into the real estate sector.

SOHANA Homes will be lunching in the near future as we are looking to join forces with other amazing developers in the construction side of things to bridge the housing deficit.

In addition, we are also working towards doing more charitable outreach through the SOHANA Care platform.

If you had to advise Nigeria Youths who are angry and frustrated with the system, what would you tell them?

I will use this powerful quote that I strongly believe in to advise them to stay on track. It says: “Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude.” –attributed to Thomas Jefferson.