By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

The trial of an herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka, who allegedly defrauded a South Korean, Keun Sig Kim, of N30 million, has resumed at a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin.

Isiaka allegedly posed to be the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, and a former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru to commit the crime.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which charged the accused to court, recalled its star witness, Dare Folarin.

The 31-year-old Isiaka, while parading as a senior government official, deceived Kim to collect N30 million under the pretext of securing for him an NNPC approval/ marketing form and license certificate to buy crude oil.

During interrogation, Isiaka said he used the money to conduct sacrifice for the petitioner.

According to him, part of the money was used to buy vulture, elephant skin and intestine, lion skull and gorilla’s liver.

The EFCC, on June 14, 2019, arraigned the accused on a four-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, impersonation and forgery of documents before Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar.

The court turned down his bail application and ordered his remand at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Mandala.

At the resumed hearing yesterday, EFCC lawyer O. B Akinsola said: “My Lord, you will recall that this court had earlier granted our application to recall the officer who investigated this case.

The witness is in court, ready to testify.”Folarin said further investigations on the intelligence showed that the defendant, among other things, used part of the money to acquire properties in Ilorin.”

“After the commission closed its case, we discovered a residential building built by the defendant at Oke-Fomo area of Ilorin.We established that Isiaka is the owner of the said property.

“Part of the money he collected from Kim was used to build the house,” Folarin said.

Pictures of the said house were tendered and admitted as exhibits by the court.

Justice Abdulgafar adjourned till January 21, 2021, for the defendant to open his defence.