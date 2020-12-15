Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) through its National President, Alhaji Muhammadu Kirowa, has blamed various states leaders of the group for the present insecurity in most parts of the country.

Alhaji Kirowa stated this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of North-Western states executives of Miyetti Allah Association in Dutse, Jigawa State. He noted that Fulani leaders were responsible for the state of insecurity in their domain as they allowed youths to go out of control.

The Miyetti Allah President said:

“Before any other person gets kidnapped about 20 or more Fulani people must have suffered the same fate with payment of ransoms which no media had bothered to report or investigate in the past. We have to tell ourselves the truth that we have failed in our responsibility of giving our children the right training and good upbringing that ought to have shaped them for a better people.”

“We cannot continue to wallow in denial when it is a fact that majority of criminals arrested across the country are from within us, our kith and kin who have gone into this circle because of our sheer negligence,” the Miyetti Allah boss added.

Vanguard reports that Alhaji Kirowa further implored leaders and other Fulani societies to either unite and provide their children with better home training and education or continue to stain the name of the tribe and take the responsibilities of their activities.

Like this: Like Loading...