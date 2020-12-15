Daily News

Herdsmen attacks: OPC vows to end killings in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

THE Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, in Oyo State, yesterday, condemned last week’s gruesome murder of a People’s Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in the state, Dr. Fatai Aborode, by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, vowing to end the killings in the state.

OPC coordinator in the state, Rotimi Olumo, while addressing newsmen in Ibadan, said the gruesome murder of the PDP chieftain at Igangan showed that the Fulani herdsmen are terrorizing the people of the state.

Oluomo said: “It saddens our hearts. How can Fulani herdsmen continue killing citizens of the state? I have given instructions to all the local government coordinators of OPC in the state to beef up security in this yuletide season.”

The OPC leader said that if not for the intervention of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, the herdsmen would have taken over Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa zones for a very long time.

