Multi generation family enjoying Christmas meal at home

There’s no question that Christmas will definitely look different in 2020. With just a few days until Christmas and much of Nigeria still living under some form of coronavirus restrictions, the question on many people’s minds is, how best do we mark it?

While some people say a visit to see family is “not worth the risk” of spreading Covid-19 or have already opted to host Christmas Day over Zoom, others desperately want to see their loved-ones after a tough year.

From the outbreak of the coronavirus to the worldwide lockdown and the snap of a finger, it is Christmas season already! The year 2020 could be the most extraordinary and challenging year for most of us.

Jobs were lost, businesses closed shop. Some family and friends were also lost in this COVID-19 pandemic. And we don’t know when this will really end.

It is quite interesting to see how the world has adapted to what is now the new norm: a life defined by mask and social distance for almost a year now. Work, studies, and leisure are all done from home. No parties, no big gatherings, no Christmas shopping at crowded malls and most regrettably no concerts = an unusually clean Detty December. Nonetheless, let’s try to look at things from the bright side. For one, this is an opportunity to save as we don’t have to incur all the usual Christmas expenses. Also, Christmas during a pandemic is the absence of all the Christmas parties, concerts and other activities which means that we will be able to focus on the true meaning of Christmas. There won’t be monstrous traffic jams (I hope), stressful preparations for Christmas programs and parties.

Santa on a Zoom call | Photo Parade

Here’s how to make the best out of your christmas even during a pandemic

Do The Zoom Thing

One thing I really appreciate about these times is how normal it’s becoming to virtually gather with far-away family members and friends. Before the pandemic, if someone couldn’t make it home for Christmas or any other holiday, we just missed them. Now, my all we need to do is all hop onto Zoom to be together.

Getting to “see” everyone when you can’t be together in person is one aspect of the pandemic I hope we keep for years to come.

Make All The Treats

Cooking, baking, and eating with family is one way to bond. You don’t have to pay someone to cook or bake all the holiday treats, it is an excuse to actually spend time with family. Come up with a list of everything that has to be made and possibly go shopping together and then eventually make these treats together. For those with small kids and little time, check out these very kid-friendly meals to cook and allow them to experiment, of course with your supervision.

Check out the Food Category on the website (https://guardian.ng/category/life/food/) if you need help with deciding on new meals to experiment with. Thank me later!

Online Christmas Shopping | Photo shoptomydoor

Spread Some Joy

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s how much the people in our lives mean to us, so go ahead and spread some happiness where you can. Call the people you love and let them know how much they mean to you. Make Christmas meals and leave some with your friends and neighbours or drop off at an orphanage home, hospital, or police station or prison to brighten the lives of the people there.

Do Your Gift Shopping Early

Unlike previous years, more people will be shopping online in a bid to avoid going to a physical store and risking contacting the virus. Hence, it is best to shop early so that shipping companies (who would be dealing with shipping a ton of items) can deliver on time.

Make Special Memories

You and your household members may be a little tired of each other right now, but think of fun ways to help set the holiday season apart. Create a little calendar with festive activities for each day. Your Christmas activities don’t have to be elaborate—it could just be drinking together, sharing what your year was like with each other, or watching one of the best Christmas films on Netflix.

The point of all this is to get you thinking differently about Christmas this year. Don’t try to re-create “what we’ve always done”.” Use this as a time to experiment. Have fun, enjoy, and play!!! Merry Christmas.