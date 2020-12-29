The Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2020 overturned the convictions in some high-profile corruption cases involving politically exposed persons and directed the prosecuting agencies to conduct fresh trials.

Other courts during the year also adjourned the trial of several other corruption cases to next year.

The convicts who got out of jail and now face fresh trials include a serving senator, Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia), and a former spokesperson to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

Following their release, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) vowed to immediately begin fresh retrial of the cases. The agency did not do this in 2020 but the cases are expected to be reopened in 2021.

Meanwhile, many other corruption cases involving prominent Nigerians are going on in courts across the country.

They include those involving a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force Team (PRTFT), Abdulrasheed Maina; a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke; and a former media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe.

In this report, this newspaper chronicles the long road to conviction in the overturned cases and the circumstances surrounding the order for their retrial.

We also highlight some of the other ongoing trials of prominent individuals for alleged corruption, and top cases expected to either restart or continue in 2021.

Uzor Kalu

Mr Kalu represents Abia North and is the current Senate chief whip. He was convicted for stealing N7.1 billion when he was Abia State governor between 1999 and 2007.

The EFCC had in 2018 re-arraigned him alongside Ude Udeogu, a former director of finance and accounts with the state government, and Mr Kalu’s company, Slok Nigeria Limited, on a 39-count charge before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

On May 8, the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision of its seven-member panel led by Justice Amina Augie, nullified Mr Kalu’s conviction and ordered a retrial.

It only said Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court Lagos, lacked jurisdiction to conduct the trial because he had been elevated to the Court of Appeal as of December 5, 2019 when he convicted Mr Kalu.

The EFCC reacted to the court verdict by vowing to begin preparation to re-arraign the accused persons, according to a statement signed by its then spokesperson, Dele Oyewale.

Five months later in October, Wilson Uwujaren, who had then just returned as the spokesperson of the EFCC, told PREMIUM TIMES of the moves by the commission to reopen the case.

He said the case had been moved to the Federal High Court in Abuja but EFCC requested for it to be returned to the Lagos division of the court where the case began.

“That is why progress has not been done (achieved).”

Mr Kalu has since his release from prison resumed full legislative duties at the Senate, while his case is yet to be reopened.

Some civil society organisations, including Transparency International Nigeria; lawyers and activists had called on the EFCC to act swiftly in line with its initial statement to get the former governor and his fellow accused persons back in the dock.

Olisa Metuh

The EFCC arraigned Mr Metuh alongside his company, Destra Investment, on an amended seven-count charge of alleged diversion of N400 million received from the Office of the National Security Adviser, under Sambo Dasuki.

He was arrested in 2016 at his Abuja residence by operatives of the EFCC and arraigned in court but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

On February 25, Justice Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja found him guilty of the charges and sentenced him to seven years imprisonment.

