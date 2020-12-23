By Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has expressed displeasure over the high rate of maternal and child mortalities.

As part of efforts in bridging the gaps in Maternal and Child Mortalities in the nation’s capital, FCT Dr Aliyu has inaugurated the FCT Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre.

Inaugurating a 69-member team of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre, Aliyu stated that Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) 2018 report indicates that Maternal and Child Mortalities are high in Nigeria with wide gaps in subnational performance.

The minister who was represented by the General Manager FCT Hospital Management Board, Dr Francis Alu, however, noted that the progress to close the gaps and reverse the trend was rather slow and projections showed the practical impossibility of achieving targets for maternal and child mortalities reductions.

Aliyu noted that the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, had a year ago, declared a National Emergency in Maternal and Child Health in Nigeria, to reduce the current levels of Maternal and Child Mortality by at least 50 per cent at the end of the year 2021, stressing that the 36 states and the FCT are expected to establish the State/FCT Emergency Intervention Centres after due documentation of baseline indicators.