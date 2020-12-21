A hit and run driver ran out of luck on Sunday after he was apprehended and beaten around testing ground area of Osogbo, Osun State, Vanguard reports.

The driver who was coming from Ayetoro in a green Mazda 323 vehicle was said to have hit the two motorcyclists at Sabo Junction and sped off, prompting other bike riders in the area to give him a hot chase.

As the chase was ongoing, with the driver making his way to Testing ground, he knocked another motorcyclist into a stream beside Saint John Anglican Church at Kola Balogun area.

The car driver, in a bid to escape the mob that was coming behind him, refused to stop. However, he met his waterloo after he knocked down another motorcyclist as he got to Testing ground junction. The motorcycle got stuck under the vehicle, preventing him from running.

The mob, who eventually caught up with the driver at the third accident scene, began to beat him and the police patrol team came just in time, preventing the mob from lynching him and his vehicle.

“The driver drove recklessly and knocked down to motorcyclists with their passengers at Ayetoro and rather stop to check how they fair he speeds off, knocking down two other motorcyclists in the process before he was caught,” a motorcyclist said.

Police officers moved to take over the scene to prevent a breakdown of law and order, thus returning normalcy to the community.

