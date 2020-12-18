The United States has condemned the abduction of hundreds of schoolboys by gunmen from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on December 11 and urged the government to hold those responsible accountable ” to the full extent of the law”.

The US Department of State condemned the abduction in a statement issued by a spokesperson, Cale Brown after the release of the abducted students on Thursday.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack. School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive,” it said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on the school in Kankara and charged the military and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student was missing or harmed.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the President had also directed the reinforcement of security at all schools in line with the safe school’s policy of the administration.

The Governor of the state, Aminu Masari had on Saturday also ordered the immediate closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state and pleaded with parents to remain calm as efforts were being made by the government to ensure the safe return of the students.

The students had been abducted by Boko Haram on the night of Friday, December 11. The terror group claimed that it had kidnapped 523 students and multiple accounts say there were at least 520 victims.

The Street Journal earlier reported that the Abubakar Shekau-led faction of terrorists’ group released a new video confirming that it has custody of the Kankara schoolboys.

In a six minutes 30seconds video made public by Shekau on Thursday, December 17 to dispute the Katsina governor, Aminu Masari’s claim that the schoolboys weren’t abducted by the terrorist group, the student with bloodstains urged the Federal Government to settle amicably with their abductors while pleading against the use of military force in rescuing them.

At the moment, The Street Journal cannot independently confirm if a ransom was paid or a prisoner swap occurred.

