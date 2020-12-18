Daily News

Hold kidnappers of Kankara schoolboys accountable, U.S. urges Nigeria

The United States (U.S.) on Thursday condemned the abduction of hundreds of children by gunmen from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on Dec. 11 and urged the government to hold those responsible accountable " to the full extent of the law".

The U.S. Department of State condemned the abduction in a statement issued by a spokesperson, Cale Brown after the release of the abducted students on Thursday.

“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.

“School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive,” it said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Saturday strongly condemned the  attack on the school in Kankara and charged the military and the police to go after the attackers to ensure that no student was missing or harmed.

