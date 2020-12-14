Home And Away Actor Mick Innes Dies After Battle With Lung Condition

Home And Away star Mick Innes has died aged 67 after battle with a lung condition. The New Zealand-born actor, who played Rod in the Aussie soap, passed away at his family home in Christ church on Saturday morning, according to the Mirror.

His friend Roberto​ Nascimento​ confirmed that Innes had been suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease prior to his death. Prior to his death, he had been admitted to the hospital but wanted to die at home surrounded by his family.

Nascimento​ said:

I think he always fought to the end. The doctor could tell he was getting tired, his breathing was laborious, and he did not want to end up in the hospital. When he passed, he was surrounded by family, he was in his mother’s arms. She was there till the end and she is a very resilient woman.

He is said to have asked for some of his ashes to be sent to Perth and Darwinto be scattered near those of his late wife, Aboriginal actor Jedda Cole​. She died aged 40 in 2008.

Nascimento​ added that Innes had spent years battling addiction issues, but had been sober for more than 15 years and had been very proud of his sobriety.

He wrote:

He was working to make amends with people he felt he had to. He was a complicated but very interesting and loveable man.

Innes is survived by three children and two grandsons.