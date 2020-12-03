Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai will spend the next six months in prison after he was denied bail on Thursday, 3 December, on what critics say are trumped-up charges designed to remove one of the government’s most vocal critics, New York Times report.

Jimmy is a well-known figure in the territory’s democracy movement and his media company ‘Next Digital’ publishes the China-sceptic newspaper ‘Apple Daily’ in Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The 71-year-old was arrested on Wednesday, 2 December, on charges of fraud for using his offices for purposes not stated on the lease, alongside two of his colleagues, CEO Wong Wai-keung and chief operating officer Chow Tat-kuen.

Wong and Chow were released on bail, but the magistrate said Lai would have to remain in custody until April 16, 2021, because there was a risk he would abscond.

Prosecutors said they wanted to keep the tycoon in custody as they investigate whether he violated Hong Kong’s new national security legislation by colluding with foreign forces according to the south China morning post.

In August, Lai was one of many prominent Hong Kong democracy figures arrested under the new law.

Lai’s re-arrest came the same day as three of Hong Kong’s best known democracy activists Joshua Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow were sentenced to thirteen and seven months in prison respectively for their role in the city’s 2019 democracy protests.

Lai’s detention has fuelled criticism abroad, including a rebuke from the ‘Wall Street Journal’ editorial board.

