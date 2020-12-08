Some hoodlums on Tuesday attacked a monarch in Ondo State, the traditional ruler of Ode Community in Akure North Local Government Area , Oba Sunday Boboye and destroyed his palace.

The incident was the second time in one week, as some youths allegedly burnt down the first palace of the monarch last week. After the attack, Oba Boboye was said to have moved to the second palace where he was attacked again on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the attack was not unconnected with the land dispute between the Ode and its neighbouring Isinigbo community.

According to an eyewitness, the hoodlums stormed the Ode Community about 12.05am on Tuesday, shooting indiscriminately while everyone was asleep. Shortly after, they allegedly moved to the second palace of the monarch where they continued the shooting.

A resident of the community, who identified himself as Ayodeji Agbebi, said the entire community was awakened when the hoodlums entered the town and started shooting.

In a reaction, the embattled traditional ruler said the attack was targeted at him. He said, “I want the IGP and other security agencies to order an investigation into this matter. This is a clear case of arson, intimidation, and attempts to kill me and wipe out my family.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the incident and said the command had sent its men to the community to restore peace. He added that an investigation had begun into the matter.

The recent attacks on monarchs in Ondo in recent times has assumed a frightening dimension. Just last month, Isreal Adeusi, the Olufon of Ifon in Ose local government area of Ondo state, was shot dead while returning from a meeting of monarchs in Akure, the state capital.

He was said to have been shot at Elegbeka, a few kilometers from Owo town, and later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Owo, where he died.