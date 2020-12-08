Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Hoodlums suspected to be #ENDSARS protesters two have attacked the Motor Police station in Ịkwọ local government area of Ebonyi state carting away seven Ak-47 rifles.

The invaders also burnt a police patrol Hilux van in the station.

The hoodlums destroyed some offices at the station and would have completely burnt it but for the deployment of more policemen to the station.

A senior policeman who pleaded anonymity said the DPO of the station was in trouble over the snatching of the seven Ak-47 riffles by the hoodlums

“The hoodlums attacked us in the night. They injured some of our men including our DPO and carted away seven of our riffles after breaking our cell/armoury. They burnt our patrol van and set the station on fire,” the source said.

Chairman of Ikwo local government, Stephen Orogwu condemned the attack on the station.

He called for full investigation to arrest and prosecute anyone behind the attack.

He stated this when he visited the station to ascertain the level of destruction and attack on policemen on duty at the station.

“I came because of the distress calls I received last night over the attack on Noyo Police Station. I have gone around the station and saw the burnt vehicle. I have seen their attempt to burn the main police building, and how they vandalized the offices.

“I have done the assessment and I will report back to His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi for his quick intervention on the matter.

“I condemn the bastardized act and urge the security agents both police, DSS, and community vigilante to do their job by giving a full investigation on the matter and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

Mr. Orogwu ordered the immediate transfer of those policemen at the station who sustained injuries during the attack to Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki for proper medical attention and treatment.

The DPO of the station, Danjuma Dantata thanked Orogwu for his quick intervention.

The DPO alleged that the Hoodlums came to the Police Station at night, attacked him, inflicted injuries to his men, burnt their patrol vehicle, set the police station on fire, broke cell/armory, and made away with their rifles.

Meanwhile, state Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku has revealed that hoodlums burnt eleven police structures across the state in the first phase of the #ENDSARS protest.

He said the command lost five policemen.

According to him, a total of 20 operational vehicles belonging to various police stations in the state were vandalized and burnt by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protest part.

He spoke in Abakaliki during a one-day working visit by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to the state command.

The CP noted that while five policemen attached to the command lost their lives, 14 of them sustained varying degrees of injury during that phase of the #ENDSARS protest.

He listed some of the eleven burnt police stations in the state to include; central police station, Kpirikpiri police station, Ohaozara police station, Ekumenyi police station, Okposi, and Ohaozara police stations among others.

Addressing Policemen at the State Police Headquarters Abakaliki, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, urged them to exercise caution in the use of firearms while discharging their duties.

He said the only time should use firearms is when their lives are in danger and that they should not use the arms to kill but to maim the person threatening their lives.

He observed that policemen have been demoralized after the violent ENDSARS protests that rocked different parts of the country.

He urged policemen in the state to be courageous and return to their duty posts and commence normal stop and search operations to secure the state.

Adamu warned that police will not accept or tolerate any other violent protest in the country, l even as admitted that people have the right to protest but not to be violent while doing so.