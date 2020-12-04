By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Suspected hoodlums Thursday invaded the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, thus preventing hearing of the pre-election suit between candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abel Ebifemowei and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Cleopas Moses, ahead of tomorrow’s National Assembly by-elections.

The invasion, which happened about 2pm, caused a pandemonium.

Presiding judge Justice Jane Inyang was not on seat when the court was invaded.

Many lawyers who were already in court sustained injuries in the stampede that followed.

The Nation learnt that the suit, which was stood down by Justice Inyang to allow parties regularise their processes, was suspended when the hoodlums, armed with dangerous weapons, attacked the court.

One of the victims and former PDP Legal Adviser, Richard Perekeme, said: “There were about 20 hoodlums and armed with dangerous weapons. They seized wigs from lawyers, collected their phones and chased everyone out of court.

“We thank God the judge was not on seat. There was poor security around the court premises.”

He, however, could not confirm if they were political thugs.

When our correspondent arrived at the court, there were two police patrol vans stationed outside the premises.