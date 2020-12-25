Pandemonium greeted members of a community in Osogbo, the Osun State capital as hoodlums, on Thursday and Friday, laid a siege on the area, creating havoc.

It was gathered that after the hoodlums invaded the Sabi area Osogbo, they attacked residents in the community killing one person in the process.

The first invasion took place on Thursday night after the hoodlums disguised to be organising candle procession for one of their dead members.

During the procession, they attacked residents and business owners in the area, shooting one Hausa trader in the process; a development that led to confusion in the area.

Seeming like the Thursday night’s invasion was not enough, the hoodlums returned to the community on Friday morning attacking and injuring residents in the area, particularly Hausa residents.

At the moment, shops and businesses located around the Ahmadiya area of Osogbo have all been closed down as hoodlums have embarked a complete looting spree.

While there was a sporadic shooting of guns in the area, the Hausa traders armed themselves with clubs and cutlasses to protect their businesses, Vanguard is reporting.

This attack, happening on Christmas day has caused serious tension in the area.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command is yet to release a public statement to confirm the development.

Like this: Like Loading...